Trump delays Denmark PM talks over lack of interest in Greenland sale

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is postponing an upcoming meeting with Denmark's prime minster due to her lack of interest in selling Greenland to the United States.

"Based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump tweeted.