UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Denies Lying To US About Virus After Bombshell Book

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Trump denies lying to US about virus after bombshell book

Washington, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Thursday denied lying to Americans about the severity of the coronavirus after a bombshell new book by journalist Bob Woodward revealed that he deliberately downplayed the crisis.

Trump's taped admission to Woodward that he minimized the pandemic in public, while being aware from the start about the unique danger presented by Covid-19, has set off alarm bells less than eight weeks before election day.

Asked at a hastily organized White House press conference "Why did you lie to the American people?" Trump responded: "I didn't lie." The Republican, who is down in the polls against Democrat Joe Biden and faces overwhelming disapproval from Americans on his handling of the coronavirus crisis, insisted that he'd softened the dangers in public so as to preserve calm.

"I don't want to jump up and down and start screaming 'Death! Death!'" he argued.

But Trump has been thrown onto the defense after multiple excerpts and recordings from Woodward's book "Rage" were released on Wednesday.

Following two Fox news interviews, dozens of tweets, and the press conference, Trump continued his bid to get his election message back on track by holding a rally with supporters in Freeland, Michigan.

He told the excited crowd that his approach to Covid-19 matched that of the British government in World War II with its famous "Keep calm and carry on" morale-boosting posters.

Apparently meaning Woodward, he referred in his speech to "this whack job that wrote the book."

Related Topics

Election White House Trump Job Woodward World War From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

10 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

9 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

9 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.