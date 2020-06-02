Trump denounces 'acts of domestic terror' after race riots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump denounced "acts of domestic terror" after protests against the death of an unarmed black man in police custody devolved into days of violent race riots across the country.

"These are not acts of peaceful protests, these are acts of domestic terror," Trump said, speaking at the White House as tear gas was fired on protesters outside.

He called on state governors to "deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets."