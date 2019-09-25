UrduPoint.com
Trump Denounces Impeachment Inquiry As 'Witch Hunt Garbage'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:00 AM

New York, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced the launch of an impeachment inquiry into him as "Witch Hunt garbage.""Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage," Trump tweeted.

Just moments earlier, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the US House of Representatives would launch the inquiry, the first step in a complex process that could ultimately lead to the president's removal from office.

