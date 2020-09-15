UrduPoint.com
Trump Dismisses Climate Concerns, Says 'will Start Getting Cooler'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

Trump dismisses climate concerns, says 'will start getting cooler'

Sacramento, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that global warming will reverse itself, saying the climate will "start getting cooler."Trump, discussing with a local official at a briefing in California on wildfires ravaging the US West, brushed aside concerns about climate change, saying: "It will start getting cooler.

You just watch."The official, Wade Crowfoot, the head of the California Natural Resources Agency, responded: "I wish science agreed with you."

