Trump Emerges From Election Gloom To Make First Public Remarks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Trump emerges from election gloom to make first public remarks

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump will make his first public comments since his election defeat with a White House address later Friday on US plans for a vaccine against the resurgent Covid-19 virus.

A spokesman announced the remarks in the Rose Garden at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) as an "update" on Operation Warp Speed, the government partnership with pharmaceutical companies to develop and distribute a vaccine.

The briefing comes in the wake of Democrat Joe Biden solidifying his election win with a final tally of 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides the presidency, against 232 for Trump.

The result came after several US networks called traditionally Republican-leaning Georgia in Biden's favor, while Trump took North Carolina.

Trump won by the same margin in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, and has repeatedly referred to his own 306-vote victory as a "landslide." It was not clear whether the outgoing president would take questions or discuss his refusal to concede defeat.

He has not had a press conference since last week's election and the last time he addressed the nation was November 5, when he falsely claimed to have won.

Trump has spent the last 10 days consumed by his pursuit of a conspiracy theory that Biden was declared winner only through massive ballot rigging.

Despite his own intelligence officials' declaration Thursday that the election was "the most secure in American history," Trump and his right-wing media allies show no sign of giving up their crusade.

On Friday, Trump tweeted thanks to supporters backing his claim that the "Election was Rigged" and said he might "stop by and say hello" at a rally planned in Washington on Saturday.

"President Trump believes he will be President Trump, have a second term," spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox news.

Earlier Friday, Trump attended a briefing in the Oval Office on the vaccine search -- one of the first times he has conducted official business since the election.

Throughout the post-election period, Trump has been absent from his normal presidential duties and notably silent about dramatically soaring coronavirus infection rates around the country and steadily rising deaths.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

