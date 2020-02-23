NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump will raise U.S. concerns over Kashmir, which India annexed nearly six months ago and placed it under a military lockdown, as well as over the rights of minorities in the South Asian country when he visits New Delhi next week, according to senior administration officials cited in media reports.

The officials, who declined to be named, told a news briefing in Washington on Friday that Trump will encourage a reduction in tensions and bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan while in India.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan and the international community, which voiced serious concern over the move and called for a bilateral dialogue to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

"I think what you'll hear from the President is very much encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, encouraging the two countries to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences," one senior administration official said, when asked whether Trump would offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue during his upcoming maiden visit to India.

"I think the President will urge both countries to seek to maintain peace and stability along the line of control and refrain from actions or statements that could increase tensions in the region," the official was quoted as saying in the reports.

Although Trump offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue during his two meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the past year, India rejected the offer calling it a bilateral matter.

Meanwhile, Modi's government has faced large scale-protests at home and criticism abroad for enacting a citizenship law that is seen as discriminating against Muslims and has deepened concerns his administration in undermining India's secular traditions.

Trump is due in India on Monday for a two-day trip.

The senior administration official said, "He will raise these issues, particularly the religious freedom issue, which is extremely important to this administration," the official said.

The Modi government has strongly rebuffed foreign criticism, saying the changes in Kashmir's status and the new citizenship law were internal matters. In recent months, New Delhi has clashed with Muslim countries such as Turkey and Malaysia after they criticized the government's policies.

Four U.S. senators wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this month, saying Modi's steps in Kashmir and the citizenship laws were troubling and "threaten the rights of certain religious minorities and the secular character of the state."The bipartisan group of Senators Lindsey Graham, Todd Young, Chris Van Hollen and Dick Durbin asked the State Department for information in 30 days about the number of political detainees in Kashmir, restrictions on the internet and cell phone service, and access for foreign diplomats, journalists and observers.

They also expressed concern over the crackdown on protesters opposing the citizenship law, which lays out a path to Indian nationality for six religious groups from neighbouring countries including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, but not Muslims.