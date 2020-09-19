Trump expects enough Covid-19 vaccine for every American by April

Washington, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said Friday he expects enough Covid-19 vaccines "for every American" to be produced by next April, and that the first doses will be distributed immediately after approval later this year.

Claiming "historic progress" with three vaccines in the final stages of development and trials, he said at least 100 million doses would be manufactured by the end of the year.

"Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April," he added.