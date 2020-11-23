UrduPoint.com
Trump Eyes Executive Order To End Birthright Citizenship In Last Weeks In Office: Report

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Trump eyes executive order to end birthright citizenship in last weeks in office: Report

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump is considering signing an executive order in his final weeks in office aimed at ending the right of citizenship for United States (US)-born children of non-citizens and people who immigrated to America illegally, according to a media report.

The Hill, an American news website, cited two sources in its report as saying that members of the Trump Administration have been discussing the issue with increasing frequency. They are hoping to push Trump into taking action before President-elect Biden is sworn in on January 20.

Birthright citizenship is the policy whereby anyone who is born in the US is immediately granted citizenship, regardless of whether their parents have citizenship or not.

It's guaranteed under the 14th Amendment, which states in part that "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside." More than 30 countries — mostly in the Western Hemisphere — have birthright citizenship.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is an example of someone who received their US citizenship in this way. Harris's Indian mother and Jamaican father were not yet US citizens when she was born in California in 1964, but she became a US citizen.

Trump has been speaking out against birthright citizenship since his 2016 run for the White House, which was infused with his anti-immigrant rhetoric. He brought the issue up again in a 2018 interview with Axios, in which he stated that he could issue an executive order to end the practice.

However, The Intercept reported in 2018 that this is "an idea rejected by an overwhelming consensus of conservative and liberal law scholars." A law written into the Constitution can only be ended through a new amendment.

Counter-arguments to birthright citizenship over the years say that the 14th Amendment has been misinterpreted.

"The Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment was clearly intended to guarantee that emancipated slaves would properly be recognized as US citizens," RJ Hauman, government relations director at Federation for American Immigration Reform, told The Hill.

Hauman's group is an anti-immigration non-profit.

"It is a fundamental misapplication of this clause that US-born children of illegal aliens are granted automatic citizenship, much less the offspring of people who come here to simply give birth on American soil." If the president finally issues a long-awaited executive order limiting birthright citizenship, it will be up to the Supreme Court to resolve this issue once and for all," Hauman said.

John Eastman, a fellow at the far-right Claremont Institute think tank, has also spoken against birthright citizenship's protection in the 14th Amendment.

Eastman has long claimed that one element in the 14th Amendment rules out birthright citizenship — the phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof." Eastman told Axios in 2018 that this phrase means that for someone to get US citizenship at birth, their parents need to have a full political allegiance to the US, meaning green card holders or citizens.

Hauman and Eastman's ideas are far from the norm, though. Antonin Scalia, the late Supreme Court justice and one of the most conservative to ever sit on the nation's highest court, dismissed Eastman's theory in 2004, according to The Intercept.

According to The Hill report, the Trump administration is aware that it would immediately be challenged in court if they passed an executive order on the issue. They hope to get a ruling on whether the 14th Amendment protects birthright citizenship, according to one of the sources who spoke to The Hill and is familiar with the plans.

A White House spokesman Judd Deere, according to media reports, released the following statement:"Since taking office, President Trump has never shied away from using his lawful executive authority to advance bold policies and fulfill the promises he made to the American people, but I won't speculate or comment on potential executive action."

