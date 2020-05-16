UrduPoint.com
Trump Fires State Dept Watchdog Investigating Pompeo: Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

Trump fires State Dept watchdog investigating Pompeo: lawmaker

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump late Friday fired a government watchdog who had opened an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a senior Democratic lawmaker said.

The State Department confirmed the late-night dismissal of Inspector General Steve Linick, who House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said had started a probe into Washington's top diplomat.

