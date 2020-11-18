UrduPoint.com
Trump Fires US Election Security Official Who Rejected Fraud Claims

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 10:50 AM

Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Donald Trump announced Tuesday he had fired the government's top election security official, who had rejected the president's claims of "massive" fraud in the vote he lost to Joe Biden.

"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud," wrote in a tweet.

"Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

