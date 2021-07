(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The long-serving chief financial officer of former president Donald Trump's company pleaded not guilty in a New York court to tax crimes on Thursday.

Allen Weisselberg, 73, was brought into the courtroom in handcuffs shortly before 2:15 pm (1815 GMT) for his indictment before a state judge.