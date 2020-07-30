Trump floats idea of delaying November presidential election - but date is set by Congress

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump, lagging in polls, has suggested November's presidential election be postponed, saying increased postal voting could lead to fraud and inaccurate results.

In a series of tweets, he proposed a delay until people could "properly, securely and safely" vote.

Experts noted that there is little evidence to support Trump's claims, but he has long railed against mail-in voting, which, he has said, would be susceptible to fraud.

US states want to make postal voting easier due to public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the constitution, Trump does not have the authority to postpone the election himself. Any delay would have to be approved by Congress.

But in his tweets on Thursday morning -- coming 96 days before the election and minutes after the Federal government reported the worst economic contraction in recorded history -- Trump offered the suggestion because he claimed -- without providing any evidence -- that the contest will be flawed.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.

It will be a great embarrassment to the USA," Trump wrote. "Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump also suggested that mail-in voting, as it is known in the United States, would be susceptible to foreign interference.

"The [Democrats] talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race," he said.

Trump also said postal voting was "already proving to be a catastrophic disaster" in areas where it was being tried out In June, New York allowed voters to vote by post in the Democratic Primary poll for the party's presidential candidate. But there have been long delays in counting the ballots and the results are still unknown.

The US media report that there are also concerns that many ballots will not be counted because they were not filled in correctly or do not have postmarks on them that show they were sent before voting officially ended.

However, several other states have long conducted votes by post.