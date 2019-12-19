UrduPoint.com
Trump Gave Us 'no Choice' But To Impeach: Top Democrat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Trump gave us 'no choice' but to impeach: top Democrat

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday President Donald Trump posed an "ongoing threat" to the country's security that left Democrats "no choice" but to impeach him.

"It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary.

He gave us no choice," said Pelosi, launching debate in the House of Representative s on impeaching the US leader.

"What we are discussing today is the established fact that the president violated the constitution. It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections," she said.

