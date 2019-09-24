UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Gets Approval For Second Scottish Golf Course

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:50 PM

Trump gets approval for second Scottish golf course

London, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Donald Trump's controversial plans for a second golf course at his Menie Estate resort in Aberdeenshire were approved by the local council on Tuesday.

The 18-hole MacLeod course will be built alongside the original course at Trump's Menie venue.

Members of the Aberdeenshire council's Formartine Area Committee backed the application made by Trump International Golf Links Scotland by eight votes to four.

The vote comes despite anger from locals over the development and concerns over its potential environmental impact.

The new course will be named after the US President's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born and brought up on the Isle of Lewis before emigrating to New York.

Councillors heard the location of the MacLeod Course was logical as it will share the existing clubhouse and associated facilities on site.

They were told Trump's second course will help to promote the north-east of Scotland as a tourism destination.

Conditions attached to the new application will address the significant issue of environmental monitoring and control.

Although there were no objections from Scottish Natural Heritage, it had advised that parts of the course could have been redesigned to make them less susceptible to future coastal erosion or a commitment made for adaptive management as part of an agreed Shoreline Management Plan.

Following the meeting, committee chairwoman Isobel Davidson said: "This matter was given due consideration by members and will enable the applicant to proceed with their plans for a second golf course at Menie.

"However, there is a clear conflict between economic benefit and public interest.

"Therefore, it will be vital that the conditions to strengthen the environmental management plan added by the committee are strictly adhered to," said DavidsonThe first Menie course was opened in 2012 and in, a separate application yet to be approved, the 'Trump Estate' development aims to build two, three, four and five-bedroom cottages, as well as a hotel, around the site.

Related Topics

Vote Hotel Trump Mary New York SITE From Share

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

11 minutes ago

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

56 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

56 minutes ago

UAE affirms support for key allies in meetings at ..

2 hours ago

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice Chairperson ap ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.