Trump Government Sues To Block Ex-aide Bolton's Book

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Trump government sues to block ex-aide Bolton's book

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Trump administration filed a lawsuit Wednesday in a bid to prevent publication of former national security advisor John Bolton's book, which is expected to provide a damning insider portrait of the White House.

The suit, filed in Federal court in Washington, says Bolton has failed to have the text vetted, meaning his book would be in "clear breach of agreements he signed as a condition of his employment and as a condition of gaining access to highly classified information."The book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," is due to hit the shelves on Tuesday next week.

