UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Grabs Spotlight But Reclusive Biden Leads Polls

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:00 AM

Trump grabs spotlight but reclusive Biden leads polls

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Despite being gaffe-prone, getting up in years and barely heading out on the campaign trail, Democrat Joe Biden is leading in the polls as the coronavirus epidemic and economic crisis make the November presidential election a referendum on Donald Trump.

The COVID-19 outbreak has stripped Trump of his beloved campaign rallies but he has made the most of his White House pulpit to remain in the public eye.

The 77-year-old Biden, on the other hand, has held few campaign events, spending most of his time since mid-March at home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden's sparse public schedule has minimized the risks of his catching the virus while at the same time reducing his chances of making any faux pas.

And if the polls are any indication, the Democratic candidate's low-key style is paying off. The election website Real Clear politics has Biden with a 7.

7-point lead over Trump nationally.

Allan Lichtman, a history professor at American University, has correctly predicted the results of every US presidential election since 1984, including Trump's upset 2016 victory.

His 2020 forecast? Biden, president Barack Obama's two-term vice president, will win the November 3 vote.

"This has nothing to do with Joe Biden," Lichtman said in an interview with AFP. "It's not dependent on Donald Trump's personality either. It's based on the record." The professor bases his predictions on what he calls the 13 "Keys to the White House." Among them: How strong is the US economy? Is there social unrest? Is the president an incumbent? Is the president charismatic? Is his opponent? Of this last "key," Lichtman says "Biden doesn't fit that bill." "He's a very empathetic, sincere man but he's not inspirational," he said.

-

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Vote White House Trump Man Same Lead Wilmington November 2016 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirati, Israeli companies sign R&amp;D agreement ..

7 hours ago

Manchester City battle Lyon for place in semi-fina ..

8 hours ago

FPCCI organizes webinar on e-Commerce

8 hours ago

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

9 hours ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

10 hours ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.