Trump hails Fed pandemic measures as 'phenomenal'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the independent US Federal Reserve, on Sunday praised the drastic emergency measures it took to confront economic fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to congratulate the federal reserve," Trump said at a White House briefing of his coronavirus task force. "What's happened with the Fed is phenomenal news.""I can tell you, I'm very happy. I didn't expect this. And I like being surprised."