Trump Hails 'great News' On Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Trump hails 'great news' on Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Washington, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump hailed the "great news" Monday that a vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections.

"STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE.

SUCH GREAT NEWS!" the President tweeted minutes after Pfizer announced the development and days after he lost the US presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

His defeat was blamed, in part, on his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, with infections surging across the US in recent days.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

