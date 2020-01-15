Trump hails 'momentous' US-China trade deal ahead of signing

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Wednesday ended two years of escalating trade battles with China, with an partial agreement to resolve some areas of conflict.

"Today, we take a momentous step, one that's never taken before with China," that will ensure "fair and reciprocal trade," Trump said at the White House signing ceremony.

"Together, we are righting the wrongs of the past."However, tariffs will remain in place on hundreds of billions of two-way trade.