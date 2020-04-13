UrduPoint.com
Trump Hails OPEC+ Agreement As 'great Deal For All'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Trump hails OPEC+ agreement as 'great deal for all'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed a deal by top oil-producing countries to cut output to boost plummeting oil prices due to the coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price war.

"The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done. This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States," Trump tweeted.

"I would like to thank and congratulate President Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to them from the Oval Office. Great deal for all!"

