Trump Hails 'outstanding Relationship' With Mexico President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Trump hails 'outstanding relationship' with Mexico president

Washington, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed his "outstanding relationship" with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as he welcomed him to the White House for the first meeting between the two leaders.

"We've had a very outstanding relationship... The relationship between the United States and Mexico has never been closer than it is right now," said the billionaire Republican, who was elected in 2016 after campaigning heavily on a promise to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

