Trump Hails 'very, Very Good Relationship' In Talks With Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:30 AM

Trump hails 'very, very good relationship' in talks with Putin

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump on Friday hailed his "very, very good relationship" with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

"It's a great honour to be with President Putin," said Trump, who last held face-to-face talks with the Russian leader in Helsinki in July.

"We have a very, very good relationship," Trump said.

