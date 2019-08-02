Trump has 'no problem' with latest N. Korea missile tests

Washington, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had "no problem" with North Korea's recent ballistic missiles tests amid growing concern that Pyongyang is developing long-range weapons.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that Pyongyang had launched a short-range projectile, a day after testing two short-range ballistic missiles that travelled 250 kilometres before coming down in the sea.

"I have no problem, we'll see what happens but short range (missiles) are very standard," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a rally in Ohio.