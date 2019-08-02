Trump has 'no problem' with latest North Korean weapons test

(@imziishan)

Seoul, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :North Korea carried out its third weapons test in eight days Friday, according to the South's military, but US President Donald Trump said he had "no problem" with the spate of launches by Pyongyang.

The nuclear-armed North is barred from ballistic missile tests under UN resolutions and its actions have drawn condemnation from European members of the Security Council but a comparatively sanguine response from Trump, who has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three times, generating global headlines on each occasion.

"I have no problem. We'll see what happens but short range (missiles) are very standard," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a rally in Ohio.

Kim and Trump agreed to resume denuclearisation talks during their impromptu June encounter in the Demilitarised Zone that divides the peninsula, but that working-level dialogue has yet to begin.

Pyongyang is furious over joint US-South Korean military exercises due to start next week, and analysts say the launches are intended to raise the pressure on Washington.

But the situation could see negotiations delayed until late this year, they said.

The North fired two short-range projectiles from its east coast in the early hours of Friday that came down in the sea, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It came two days after the North fired what Seoul said was two short-range ballistic missiles and Pyongyang described as "newly developed large-calibre multiple launch guided rocket system".