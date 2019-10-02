UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Hotel's Sushi Restaurant Wins Michelin Star

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Trump hotel's sushi restaurant wins Michelin star

Washington, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump is known to be a fan of fast food, but the fare at one of his hotels is more refined -- the sushi restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in Washington has won a coveted Michelin star.

The 2020 Michelin Guide to Washington, released on Tuesday, awarded Sushi Nakazawa one star, meaning editors believe the restaurant is "worth a stop." According to the guide, "this intimate and elegant restaurant offers a laser focus on quality, seasonality and technique." Chef Daisuke Nakazawa offers a 20-course meal and a Edomae sushi-style tasting menu, according to the restaurant's website, which says reservations must be made 30 days in advance.

Sushi Nakazawa has a controversial location as Trump has been accused of using his presidency to make money by promoting the hotel, just blocks from the White House, to visiting foreign delegations.

Jose Andres, a Spanish chef who runs a US dining empire, declined to open an outlet at the hotel after then-candidate Trump made disparaging comments about immigrants during the 2016 election.

Michelin's new Washington guide, its fourth edition in the US capital, bestowed 22 stars on 18 different restaurants, including a repeat of a prestigious three stars for the Inn at Little Washington, run by chef Patrick O'Connell.

"Our inspectors are especially impressed by the range and diversity of cuisine in Washington, DC, which reflects Washington's culture as a global crossroads for governments and travellers," Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said in a statement.

Related Topics

Election Washington White House Hotel Trump Guide Money 2016 2020 National University From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

10 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

10 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.