Trump Impeachment Articles Are Read Out On US Senate Floor

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trump impeachment articles are read out on US Senate floor

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump were read out Thursday on the US Senate floor ahead of the start of the historic trial against the US president.

"In his conduct, and in violation of his constitutional oath.

.. Donald J. Trump has abused the powers of the presidency," Representative Adam Schiff, one of the House managers who will lead the prosecution of the president, said as he began reading from the first article of impeachment.

