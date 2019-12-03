UrduPoint.com
Trump In London For NATO Summit Amid Election Race

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 09:10 AM

Trump in London for NATO summit amid election race

London, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump landed in Britain on Monday ahead of the NATO summit, arriving in London just 10 days before a crucial general election.

En route, Trump boasted that he had convinced European allies to boost their defence spending, tweeting: "Since I took office, the number of NATO allies fulfilling their obligations more than DOUBLED."

