Trump In London For NATO Summit Amid Election Race
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 09:10 AM
London, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump landed in Britain on Monday ahead of the NATO summit, arriving in London just 10 days before a crucial general election.
En route, Trump boasted that he had convinced European allies to boost their defence spending, tweeting: "Since I took office, the number of NATO allies fulfilling their obligations more than DOUBLED."