UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump In Quarantine As Close Aide Gets Positive Covid Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Trump in quarantine as close aide gets positive Covid test

Washington, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said late Thursday he would go into quarantine after a top aide tested positive for coronavirus, in a shock development that threatened to disrupt his scheduled public appearances in the crucial final weeks of the election campaign.

Trump confirmed in an interview with Fox news that Hope Hicks, one of his closest confidantes, had tested positive and added later on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump were awaiting their own test results.

"She did test positive. I just heard about this. She tested positive," Trump told Fox News.

"She's a hard worker. Lot of masks, she wears masks a lot but she tested positive," he added. "Then I just went out with a test. I'll see -- you know, because we spent a lot of time -- and the first lady just went out with a test also." "In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" he tweeted soon after. His results are expected on Thursday or Friday.

Trump did not say how long he was planning to be in isolation -- he is regularly tested for the potentially deadly virus but the tests can yield false negative results.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he would canceling his Friday schedule of campaign events, which includes a rally in Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people stay home and isolate for up to 14 days if they might have been exposed to the virus.

Hicks was traveling with Trump on Air Force One just this Tuesday to fly to Cleveland for the first presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden.

She was also with him on the Marine One helicopter Wednesday when he flew back to the White House after a rally in Minnesota.

- 'She wears masks a lot' - US media, citing unnamed sources, said Hicks was isolated on the journey back from Minnesota after showing mild symptoms and tested positive Thursday morning.

Trump says the United States has put the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans, behind and he rarely wears a mask, noting that he receives frequent testing.

However, his own health experts have often given less rosy assessments and he has been sharply criticized by some for holding large rallies where few supporters wear masks.

Polls show most Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the pandemic, a potentially decisive issue ahead of the November 3 election battle against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Supporters have voiced concerns about the president's backing in swing states like Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that Biden aims to reclaim after Trump won them in 2016.

Asked about Hicks before Trump's comments, White House spokesman Judd Deere said "the president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously."Deere said the White House takes care to follow procedures "for limiting Covid-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the president is traveling."

Related Topics

Election Twitter Threatened White House Trump Cleveland Florida United States Melania Trump November 2016 Media From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 2, 2020 in Pakistan

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

10 hours ago

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

11 hours ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.