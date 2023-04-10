Trump indictment: Conspiracy theorists target familiar bogeyman

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Billionaire philanthropist George Soros has long been a bogeyman for the far right, but Donald Trump's indictment has unleashed a fresh torrent of hate that has also entangled US fact-checkers debunking conspiracies about him.

The Jewish financier is accused by Trump and his backers of influencing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who led the historic grand jury indictment of the former president over a hush money payment to a film star.

The backlash against Soros, a lightning rod for conservative groups opposed to his funding of liberal causes, stems from donations he made to the criminal justice group Color of Change, which endorsed Bragg for DA in 2021.

Despite no evidence of a direct connection, Trump has gone so far as to claim that Bragg was "hand-picked and funded by George Soros.

" "Soros-backed," "Soros-financed" and "Soros DA" have become much-peddled phrases in Republican circles, perpetuating the conspiracy theory that Bragg operated at the direction of the billionaire.

Standing outside the Manhattan court where Trump was arraigned, a protester held up a sign that read: "Google it! George Soros funds US DAs." Michael Vachon, a spokesman for Soros, said the billionaire "has never met, spoken with, or otherwise communicated with Alvin Bragg.""Many on the right are attempting to shift the focus from the accused to the accuser, Bragg," Vachon told AFP.

"Because of George's well-publicized support for reform prosecutors, Republicans are alleging that George is behind it all. Several stories in the mainstream media have debunked this, but they persist."