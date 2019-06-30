Trump invited North Korean leader Kim to the US

Panmunjom, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump said Sunday he had extended an invitation to North Korean Kim Jong Un to come to the United States, adding that "at some point it will all happen".

Asked by reporters after their talks if he had invited Kim to the US, Trump said he had. "Anytime he wants to do it. I think we want to take this down to the next step, let's see what happens."