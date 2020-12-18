UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Jumps Gun On FDA, Says Moderna Vaccine 'approved'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Trump jumps gun on FDA, says Moderna vaccine 'approved'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States has authorized a second coronavirus vaccine, jumping the gun on regulators who have yet to give it the formal green light.

"Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately," he wrote on Twitter.

This follows a recommendation by an expert panel on Thursday to grant emergency use approval for Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.

The food and Drug Administration is expected to issue formal approval Friday. This would make Moderna's vaccine the second to be approved in a Western country following the one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Trump's announcement came as US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife received the Covid-19 vaccine live on television, in a public display designed to boost national confidence in the measure.

Pence indicated that formal approval for Moderna would be a matter of hours.

"We have one, perhaps within hours two, safe and effective coronavirus vaccines," he said.

Thursday's hearing came as the number of deaths from the coronavirus quickly approaches 310,000 in the country with the world's biggest Covid-19 outbreak, which this week began vaccinating health care workers and long-term care residents with the Pfizer vaccine.

Both of the frontrunner vaccines are based on cutting-edge mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) technology, which had never been approved prior to the pandemic, and both are two-dose regimens.

The US, which has recorded more than 17 million cases of the virus, will probably become the first country to approve the Moderna vaccine.

Related Topics

Hearing World Technology Twitter Trump Wife United States TV From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

41 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

43 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

54 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

1 hour ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.