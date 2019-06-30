Trump-Kim Talks Over; Kim Returns To North Korea
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:40 PM
Panmunjom, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Sunday concluded around an hour of discussions in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, before Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in escorted Kim back to the North.
"This was a very historic day, a legendary day," Trump told reporters.