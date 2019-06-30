Trump-Kim: two previous summits

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Before their meeting in the Demilitarized Zone on Sunday, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had already met twice, with very different results.

- Singapore success - June 12, 2018 saw the president of the world's most powerful democracy shake hands with the third generation scion of the ruling Kim dynasty, a lineage that has ruled North Korea for more than 60 years.

Trump called the first face-to-face talks between the two men a "fantastic meeting".

The summit ended with a joint declaration agreeing to the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula", a stock phrase favoured by Pyongyang that falls short of long-standing US demands for North Korea to give up its atomic arsenal.

Trump said the denuclearisation process would begin "very, very quickly", after decades of tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.

"There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," he tweeted early the next day.

A week later Kim told Chinese President Xi Jinping that "if the two parties can solidly implement the summit's consensus step by step, it will open a new, important phase of the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

" - Hanoi failure - Eight months later, on February 28, 2019, the second summit between the two leaders collapsed in Hanoi, Vietnam.

It ended abruptly without even a joint statement as the pair failed to agree on what the North would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

Trump said Pyongyang wanted the lifting of all sanctions imposed over its banned nuclear and ballistic weapons programs, something US officials were unwilling to do. North Korea said it had only wanted some of the measures eased.

However, the two men insisted the talks ended on friendly terms, with Trump saying in April there was the possibility of a third summit.

But a few days after the meeting in Hanoi the official North Korea press agency KCNA said in an editorial that the summit had failed, laying the blame with the United States.