Trump launches 2020 reelection campaign with 'wild' rally

Orlando, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump launched his 2020 reelection campaign Tuesday with a rally in front of about 20,000 supporters packed into a Florida arena, chanting "USA, USA!" The crowd in Orlando erupted with cheers as Trump entered.

Even if dismal early poll numbers show he faces a difficult race, Trump goes into the reelection fight buoyed by a strong economy and confidence in the fierce loyalty of his right-wing base.

Trump told the crowd that together they had formed "a great political movement" that had "stared down a broken and corrupt political establishment." The Orlando rally was sold out and Trump promised the crowd, forming a sea of red Make America Great Again" baseball caps, the political version of a rock concert.

"People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild," he tweeted ahead of the event.

Supporters lined Orlando's downtown sidewalks all day, waiting in tents and chairs overnight to be the first in the door.

"This is a historic event, we would not miss this for anything," one fan, David Meloney, told AFP.

Florida will be one of the key swing states in 2020 if Trump is to defeat the nominee chosen from a field of 23 Democratic hopefuls.

And ahead of the rally, he pushed several of the core issues in his populist, nationalist platform.

In one tweet, the president complained, as he does almost daily, about the "Fake news" failing to admit to his popularity.

In another, early Tuesday, he attacked the European Union for what he says is Currency manipulation making it "unfairly easier" for the US ally when it comes to trade.

His biggest focus could well be illegal immigration.

This is a theme he has hammered repeatedly during his presidency and he appears ready to ramp this up further with an announcement Tuesday on Twitter that he wants the deportation of "millions of illegal aliens.""They're going to start next week," he told journalists later, responding to reports that his tweet had taken his own immigration authorities by surprise.