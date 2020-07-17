UrduPoint.com
Trump Lawyers Pledge To Continue Tax Returns Fight

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Donald Trump's lawyers said Thursday they would continue their fight to prevent the president from having to reveal his tax returns to New York prosecutors, despite a Supreme Court ruling.

Last week, the court ruled that Trump must hand over financial records to Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat.

Vance is seeking the records in connection with an alleged hush money payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors claim the payment was made during the 2016 presidential campaign, in violation of campaign finance laws.

In the first hearing since the Supreme Court ruling, Trump lawyer William Consovoy indicated to a New York court that he intended to contest the quantity of records sought, which stem from 2011 to 2018.

He said he would argue that the subpoena exceeds the scope of the investigation to the point that it becomes "harassment and bad faith." Lawyer Carey Dunne, speaking on behalf of Vance, accused Trump's attorneys of failing to make any new argument in their case.

"What the president's lawyers are seeking here is delay," she said.

Even if Trump's financial records are eventually turned over to Vance by his accounting firm Mazars, they may remain hidden from public view because of grand jury secrecy.

It is also unlikely they would be released before he seeks re-election in November.

US presidents are not required by law to release details of their personal finances but every US leader since Richard Nixon has done so.

