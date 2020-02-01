UrduPoint.com
Trump Lifts US Restrictions On Anti-personnel Landmines

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Trump lifts US restrictions on anti-personnel landmines

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Friday lifted US restrictions on deployment of landmines, saying a new generation of high-tech explosives would bolster security.

"The Department of Defense has determined that restrictions imposed on American forces by the Obama administration's policy could place them at a severe disadvantage during a conflict against our adversaries," a White House statement said.

