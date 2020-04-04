UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Macron Plan UN Security Council Talks On Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:10 AM

Trump, Macron plan UN Security Council talks on coronavirus

Washington, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged top-level UN talks on the coronavirus crisis, with France pushing for a focus on war zones around the world.

The two leaders spoke by phone and "discussed convening P5 leaders soon to increase UN cooperation on defeating the pandemic and ensuring international peace and security," the White House press office said.

The P5, or permanent five members of the UN Security Council, are Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Macron's office said that this would be "an important signal" in the face of a global pandemic that poses a particular threat in areas of armed conflict.

However, the P5 countries have been at odds over recent weeks when it comes to issues surrounding the virus.

The United States and China have engaged in a war of words over the COVID-19's origins, while Russia and China are not keen to see the UN Security Council treat the issue as more than a health and economic matter.

Macron is pushing for a Security Council resolution supporting the UN secretary general's appeal for a worldwide ceasefire in war zones and access to civilian populations to help them combat the virus' spread, the French presidency says.

However, a diplomat who asked not to be identified said that the US-Chinese row "has deepened."Both France and the United States are also among the many advanced countries facing severe economic slowdowns due to crippling lockdowns meant to break the pandemic's growth.

The White House said "President Trump conveyed that the United States stands with the French people and expressed condolences for those who have lost their lives in France."

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Russia China White House France Trump United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

8 hours ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

8 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

9 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

9 hours ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

10 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.