Trump meets Iraq PM, says US troops to exit 'at some point'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said Thursday that American troops would leave Iraq but gave no timetable for the withdrawal, as he met the country's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi for the first time in Washington.

The meeting comes with attacks on American targets by pro-Iranian fighters on the rise and the Iraqi government facing calls to expel the 5,000 US troops deployed in the country as part of anti-militant efforts.

"So at some point, we obviously will be gone," Trump said alongside Kadhemi at the White House, adding: "We've brought it down to a very, very low level." "But we have been taking our troops out of Iraq fairly rapidly. And we look forward to the day when we don't have to be there and hopefully Iraq can live their own lives and they can defend themselves," the US president said.

Trump said that military considerations as well as oil projects and development were on the agenda for his meeting with Kadhemi, who took office in May.

Kadhemi said at the White House that he was "grateful" for US support in the war against the Islamic State group, which "strengthens our partnership for the best interest for our nation."The US military withdrew from Iraq in late 2011, leaving a small mission attached to the US embassy.

But additional American forces were deployed to the country a few years later to help combat IS, which carried out a devastating offensive in the summer of 2014.