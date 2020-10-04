UrduPoint.com
Trump: Next Few Days 'the Real Test' For Covid Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Trump: next few days 'the real test' for Covid recovery

Bethesda, United States, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said in a video released Saturday the next few days would be the "real test" of his resilience as he battles the novel coronavirus in a hospital.

"I'm starting to feel good," he said in a video apparently filmed from his medical suite at the Walter Reed military medical center near Washington.

"You don't know over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

