Trump: next few days 'the real test' for Covid recovery

Bethesda, United States, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said in a video released Saturday the next few days would be the "real test" of his resilience as he battles the novel coronavirus in a hospital.

"I'm starting to feel good," he said in a video apparently filmed from his medical suite at the Walter Reed military medical center near Washington.

"You don't know over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days."