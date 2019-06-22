Trump nominates Mark Esper as Secretary of Defense: White House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Donald Trump has nominated Mark Esper to be the US Secretary of Defense, the White House said late Friday, hours after the president revealed he had come close to authorizing a strike on Iran.

Esper, who is Secretary of the Army, was named acting Pentagon chief after Patrick Shanahan withdrew his name from consideration for the role this week, citing family concerns.