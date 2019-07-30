UrduPoint.com
Trump Nominee Sparks Worries Of Intelligence Politicization

Tue 30th July 2019

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump's choice of a lawmaker with limited experience to oversee the massive US intelligence community has sparked concerns over the possible politicization of crucial national security decisions.

Trump announced the nomination Sunday of Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to replace Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence, the person who coordinates the 17 agencies that make up the US intelligence community.

Coats is leaving after 24 months during which Trump has regularly ignored and undermined his spy chiefs, keeping them in the dark especially on his plans for relations with Russia.

While the departure is not a surprise, the choice of Ratcliffe has sparked worries among lawmakers.

"I'm gravely concerned when it appears that the president is trying to look for someone who will be a political loyalist rather than that independent voice standing up for the intelligence community," Democratic Senator John Warner told CNN.

Key Republicans were cautious about the nomination, some thinking that, despite his inexperience in the field, he might have Trump's ear, unlike Coats.

"I don't know John, but I look forward to getting to know him," said Senator Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which must approve the nomination.

