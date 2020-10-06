UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Not Entirely 'out Of The Woods Yet': W.House Doctor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

Trump not entirely 'out of the woods yet': W.House doctor

Bethesda, United States, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Donald Trump is not yet "out of the woods," his physician said Monday, as the president prepared to leave hospital to continue his Covid-19 treatment at the White House.

"Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly his clinical status support the president's safe return home where he'll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7," White House physician Sean Conley told reporters.

"We are in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient that received the therapies he has so early in the course," he added.

Related Topics

White House Trump May All

Recent Stories

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

12 minutes ago

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

1 hour ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

1 hour ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

2 hours ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

2 hours ago

NCEMA adopts monitoring, inspection system to veri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.