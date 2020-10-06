Trump not entirely 'out of the woods yet': W.House doctor

Bethesda, United States, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Donald Trump is not yet "out of the woods," his physician said Monday, as the president prepared to leave hospital to continue his Covid-19 treatment at the White House.

"Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly his clinical status support the president's safe return home where he'll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7," White House physician Sean Conley told reporters.

"We are in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient that received the therapies he has so early in the course," he added.