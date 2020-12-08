UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Not Planning New Tariffs On China Before Jan: Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:20 AM

Trump not planning new tariffs on China before Jan: official

Washington, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump does not plan to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods before his successor Joe Biden takes office next month, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Monday.

"On the trade talks, we remain engaged," Kudlow said at an event hosted by The Washington Post. "We're not planning on any new tariffs." Trump launched an aggressive trade war against Beijing that involved tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of Dollars in products, many of which remain in place despite a "phase one" agreement signed early this year.

Kudlow said China is living up to the initial agreement that included specific targets for purchases of agricultural products like soybeans.

"Data show this, that China is abiding by a good chunk of the phase one trade deal," he said, adding, "They may be behind because of the pandemic situation.

" In addition, "there seems to be some positive movement with respect to setting up new laws and new legal bodies, judiciary bodies, to stop the extraordinary theft of our intellectual property which was, as you know, a key part of our concerns."Biden last week said he would not move immediately to remove any of the tariffs Trump imposed during his four years in office, saying he would focus first on investing in American workers and manufacturing.

Once he takes office on January 20, Biden is expected to repair diplomatic relations with trading partners and allies like the European Union, which could be a solid ally in pressuring Beijing to change its behavior.

Related Topics

China Washington White House European Union Trump Beijing January May Post Event Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

WDU Regional Office honours disability-friendly or ..

6 hours ago

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

7 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

9 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

9 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

9 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.