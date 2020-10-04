UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump 'not Yet Out Of The Woods,' Doctor Says, But Is 'cautiously Optimistic'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:31 AM

Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' doctor says, but is 'cautiously optimistic'

Washington, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump is "not yet out of the woods" from the coronavirus, his physician said in an update Saturday night, but added that the medical team is "cautiously optimistic.""President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis," Sean Conley said in a statement.

"While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic," he said.

Related Topics

Trump Progress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 4, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

10 hours ago

Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Um ..

11 hours ago

Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses installation of fina ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.