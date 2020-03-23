Trump orders emergency medical stations for coronavirus hotspots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Sunday said he'd ordered the deployment of emergency medical stations with capacity of 4,000 hospital beds to coronavirus hotspots around the United States.

Trump told a news conference "I have also directed" the FEMA emergency management agency to set up the medical stations in New York with 1,000 beds, California with 2,000 beds, and Washington with another 1,000 beds.