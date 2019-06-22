UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Orders Immigration Sweep Targeting 2,000 Families: Report

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:30 AM

Trump orders immigration sweep targeting 2,000 families: report

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump has ordered border agents to begin a mass roundup as early as Sunday of some 2,000 migrant families that have received deportation orders, US media reported Friday.

The news follows the president's announcement on Twitter Monday that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials would begin deporting "millions of illegal aliens," although he gave little detail.

The tweet sped up operations that were already underway, according to unnamed sources cited by the Washington Post, NBC and CNN.

The family roundup is likely begin with pre-dawn raids in up to 10 cities including Houston, Chicago, New York and Miami.

Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, is hesitant about parts of the operation, CNN reported.

He has been urging ICE to mainly focus on some 150 families that had attorneys but have dropped out of the legal process and vanished, the Post reported.

The US is facing a surge in migrants from several Central American countries plagued by gang violence and poverty.

The numbers have hampered US authorities' abilities to temporarily shelter and process arrivals.

Trump has called it "an invasion," and has made the fight against illegal migration a central plank of his administration.

An estimated 10.5 million unauthorized immigrants are living in the United States, according to the Pew Research Center.

Migrant apprehensions have soared to 144,000, including 57,000 minors, in May -- the highest number in 13 years.

Congress has authorized ICE to detain 40,000 migrants, and many others are sent to other overcrowded facilities across the nation.

In 2017 the Trump administration imposed a "zero tolerance" regime on the US border with Mexico, which resulted in hundreds of families being split up.

Related Topics

Washington Twitter Trump Split Houston Miami Chicago New York United States Mexico May Border Sunday 2017 Post Family Media From Million

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

8 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

8 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

9 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

9 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.