Trump Orders National Guard's Withdrawal From Washington

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:40 PM

Trump orders National Guard's withdrawal from Washington

Washington, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the withdrawal of National Guard troops from the streets of Washington after days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

"I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.

C., now that everything is under perfect control," he tweeted.

"They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!"

