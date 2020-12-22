UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Orders US Govt To Only Construct 'beautiful' Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Trump orders US govt to only construct 'beautiful' buildings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump, with only a month left in office, issued an order Monday that future Federal buildings must be "beautiful" and preferably built in the Greco-Roman classical style.

The executive order stopped short of an earlier draft that drew the ire of some architects in seeking to ban construction not done in the neo-classical style, typified by the White House, Capitol and Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Instead, the order on "promoting beautiful federal civic architecture" decrees that classical and "other traditional" styles "should be encouraged instead of discouraged." Trump's order takes aim at federal buildings built after the 1950s, saying that the capital Washington, now features a "discordant mixture" and that the government has "largely stopped building beautiful buildings.

" While Trump's order is welcomed by traditionalists who favor the iconic columned buildings dotted around Washington and replicated in many states, the American Institute of Architects said it "unequivocally opposes" the initiative.

"Communities should have the right and responsibility to decide for themselves what architectural design best fits their needs," the institute's CEO Robert Ivy said in a statement, vowing to work with incoming President-elect Joe Biden.

"Though we are appalled with the administration's decision to move forward with the design mandate, we are happy the order isn't as far reaching as previously thought."Trump, a real estate developer before becoming president, is primarily associated with construction of modern buildings using glass, steel, and gold-tinted decor.

Related Topics

Washington White House Trump Lincoln Government Best

Recent Stories

Federal Judiciary establishes &#039;one-day misdem ..

7 hours ago

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, M ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

10 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.