UrduPoint.com

Trump Organization Convicted Of Tax Fraud In New York

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Trump Organization convicted of tax fraud in New York

New York, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Donald Trump's family business was found guilty of tax fraud by a New York jury Tuesday, dealing a blow to the ex-president as he eyes the White House again.

The Trump Organization and separate entity the Trump Payroll Corp were found guilty on all counts, marking the first time the companies had ever been convicted of crimes.

"This was a case about greed and cheating," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who prosecuted the case.

Trump himself was not charged but the fact the sprawling real-estate, hotel and golf business that bears his name is now a convicted felon is likely to inflict damage to his reputation as he seeks the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024.

The two entities were convicted of running a 13-year-scheme to defraud and evade taxes by falsifying business records. In all, they were found guilty on 17 counts.

Jurors agreed with prosecutors that the Trump Organization -- currently run by Trump's two adult sons, Donald Jr and Eric Trump -- hid compensation it paid to top executives between 2005 and 2021.

Longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, had already pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud, and testified against his former company as part of a plea bargain. He did not implicate Trump during the trial.

A close friend of the Trump family, the 75-year-old Weisselberg admitted he schemed with the company to receive undeclared benefits such as a rent-free apartment in a posh Manhattan neighborhood, luxury cars for him and his wife and private school tuition for his grandchildren.

According to his plea deal, Weisselberg agreed to pay nearly $2 million in fines and penalties and complete a five-month prison sentence in exchange for testimony during the trial, which started in October.

Trump, posting on his social media platform, said the Trump Organization bore no responsibility for "Weisselberg committing tax fraud on his personal tax returns." Under the headline "Manhattan Witch Hunt!" Trump said no benefit accrued to the company from Weisselberg's actions, and that neither he nor any employees were "allowed to legally view" the CFO's returns.

Trump said he was "disappointed with the verdict" and will appeal.

Trump's company faces a fine of around $1.5 million, a paltry sum to the billionaire real estate developer.

It's symbolic though as he battles a host of legal and congressional probes that will likely complicate his run for a second presidential term, announced in Florida last month.

Trump and his three eldest children face a trial late next year in a civil lawsuit by New York's attorney general that accuses them of misstating the value of properties to enrich themselves.

Prosecutor Letitia James has requested that Trump pay at least $250 million in penalties -- a sum she says he made from the fraud -- and that his family be banned from running businesses in the state.

James, a Democrat, hailed Tuesday's verdict.

"We can have no tolerance for individuals or organizations that violate our laws to line their pockets," she said.

Trump has been ordered to testify in April 2023 as part of a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s.

He is also facing legal scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the results of the November 2020 election and over the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Related Topics

Election Attack Exchange Business Social Media White House Hotel Company Fine Trump Wife Manhattan New York Florida January April October November Women 2020 Family All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

8 hours ago
 Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

8 hours ago
 PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sa ..

PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

8 hours ago
 Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups ..

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

8 hours ago
 Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After Ne ..

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

8 hours ago
 APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop India ..

APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.